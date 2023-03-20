FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno women have been formally accused of fentanyl distribution conspiracy, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday.

According to authorities, on Friday, March 17 a three-count indictment was unsealed charging 51-year-old Genevra Winton and 51-year-old Shannon Bargas, both of Fresno, with charges related to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Court documents show on March 2, 2023, law enforcement officers executed search warrants at Winton’s residence and elsewhere.

After the search, authorities say both were charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl. Bargas was charged with distributing fentanyl pills, and Winton was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Official records show Winton was convicted of a felony in 2010 and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

If convicted, Winton and Bargas could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for the fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

Additionally, Bargas could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for fentanyl distribution and Winton could face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the felon in possession of a firearm charge, DOJ officials say.