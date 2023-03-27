FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) two Fresno men have pleaded guilty after being arrested during Fresno’s operation No Fly Zone, a multi-agency effort to address a rise in the number of shootings and homicides in Fresno.

According to DOJ officials 24-year-old Reginald Keith Cannon Jr. of Fresno, pleaded guilty on March 20, 2023, to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents show that on March 22, 2022, officers observed Cannon at the Fashion Fair Mall and were aware he was on active probation. After being searched, officers located a glock semi-automatic handgun with a large-capacity magazine in his pants.

Officials say Cannon has prior felony convictions involving firearms offenses and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Donald Ray Phelps Jr. of Fresno, also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to court documents, on March 18, 2022, officers said they learned about the presence of a firearm inside a car in which Phleps was a passenger.

Prosecutors say during a search of the car, they found a loaded, privately manufactured, semi-automatic handgun with no serial number (known as a ghost gun) under the seat where Phelps had been sitting.

Officials say, Phelps has a prior felony conviction for conspiracy to commit pandering in Orange County and is prohibited from possessing ammunition.

DOJ authorities say Phelps is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10, 2023. Cannon is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17, 2023.

They each could face a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.