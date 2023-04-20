MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog owner was arrested on March 21 after deputies found them to be in possession of underweight dogs and an unlawful tethering of a dog, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say in they responded to a call that morning for possible animal abuse in the 1500 block of East Santa Fe Avenue.

When an Animal Control Officer arrived, a black pitbull was found illegally tethered in front of the property – and a grey pitbull was severely underweight and neglected, officials say.

Both dogs were seized – and the owner was ultimately arrested under suspicion of animal abuse and unlawful tethering of a canine, according to authorities.

Ares, a three to five-year-old black Pitbull mix, and Hades, a one-year-old grey and white Pitbull, were sent to the Merced County Animal Shelter – where they now await adoption.