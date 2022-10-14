FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic stop on a motorcycle rider whose dog was unsecured on the back of the bike led to the arrest of a 58-year-old on numerous felonies, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies say they conducted the traffic stop near Hughes and McKinley Avenues in Fresno.

Deputies identified the rider as 58-year-old David Mitchell, who they say was on active probation. After searching his backpack, they found eight ounces of methamphetamine and $3,000 in cash.

David Mitchell



Additionally, after conducting a probation compliance search of Mitchell’s home near West University Avenue in Fresno, deputies say they discovered a loaded handgun, seven pounds of packaged meth, and one pound of Psilocybin mushrooms.

Mitchell was booked into the Fresno Couty Jail on suspicion of firearm possession, possession of drugs for sale, and probation violation. His bail was set at $320,000.

Fresno Animal Humane services responded to the scene and took custody of the dog.