Dog attacks 2-year-old outside his Tulare County home, deputies say

STRATHMORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 2-year-old is in the hospital following a dog attack in the victim’s front yard Wednesday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to the 24900 Block of Avenue 208 in Strathmore for a report of a 2-year-old attacked by a dog.

The Sheriff’s Office says the toddler was playing in the front yard of his home at the time of the attack. He was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Detectives remain at the scene investigating the incident. No charges have been announced at this time.