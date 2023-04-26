HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department released an artist rendering in an attempted homicide case where a 13-year-old boy had been shot multiple times, officers say.

Police say on May 16, 2022, around 5:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Irwin Street for a report of a person who had been shot.

Officers say they found a 13-year-old boy shot multiple times. Officers rendered medical aid to the juvenile who was treated at a local hospital and survived the incident.

Investigators say they received information after finding a video that indicates the vehicle involved in this shooting is a newer model Toyota Camry with tinted windows. Detectives say they are seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle and determining its occupants’ identity on the day of the shooting.

Hanford Police Department

Detectives say based on witness statements and recently received information, Detectives believe a person similar in appearance to the artist’s rendering may have been involved in the shooting.

Hanford Police Department artist’s rendering.

The Hanford Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact law enforcement officials at (559) 585-2540 or text the Hanford Police Department Tip Line at (559) 379-6093.