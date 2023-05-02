FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department say they are looking for a person who was allegedly involved in a carjacking.

Police say on April 3, at 3:46 p.m., officers responded to Walgreens located at 4771 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a carjacking where two male suspects allegedly assaulted the victim and pushed her to the ground.

According to investigators, the suspects attempted to flee in the victim’s vehicle. A traffic collision occurred and the two suspects fled on foot into the neighboring residential area.

The photo of one of the suspects was captured by witnesses in the area, according to police.

Fresno Police Department

If you have any information about either suspect, please contact Detective Jason McIntyre at Jason.mcintyre@fresno.gov or Detective Eryk Lysdahl at 559-621-6012.