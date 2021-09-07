Do you know them? These men are persons of interest in a Malaga homicide

MALAGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a group of men Tuesday – described as persons of interest in a July homicide in Malaga.

Javier Fernandez, 52 (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives say they need to identify them and speak with them.

Authorities said Just before 9:30 a.m., on July 9th Fresno County Sheriff’s Office received a call of shots fired in front of a home on the 3000 block of E. Olney Ave. in Malaga.

Deputies responded and said they found 52-year-old Javier Fernandez of Malaga with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives said they identified a silver Honda CRV as the vehicle belonging to the suspects. The Honda was found burned near Jensen and Cedar avenues and was reported stolen.

The persons of interest were captured on camera running from the area of Jensen and Cedar avenues.

Picture Courtesy (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208.