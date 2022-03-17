MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A match in the National DNA Database lead to an arrest of a 2017 violent sexual assault suspect, according to Merced Police.

On June 14, 2017, police say they received a report about a violent sexual assault that lead to a carjacking in Merced. Police say the incident happened near the 1000 block of W. 16th street.

The victim told police that she was having car trouble and pulled over to the side of the road. According to what the victim said to police, a male suspect walked up to her and offered to help, the victim declined and the male forced himself and the victim into her car. The male suspect punched the victim in the face and sexually assaulted her, then drove off with the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

The victim was able to provide police with a description of the suspect, but no suspects were identified at the time by police. Police did conduct a sexual assault exam and found unknown male DNA. The DNA profile was uploaded to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

On June 28, 2021, Merced Police say they were notified about a possible DNA match. Michael Henson-Grajeda of Merced was sentenced for vehicle theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His DNA was identified as a possible match.

On Oct. 21, detectives found Henson-Grajeda and interviewed him about the allegations. Henson-Grajeda denied any involvement according to police. On March 10, the California Department of Justice confirmed Henson-Grajeda’s DNA was a positive match to the suspect’s DNA from the incident in 2017.

Detectives say they met with Henson-Grajeda who was already in custody for possession of stolen property and a violation of probation. Officials say Henson-Grajeda was also on probation for auto theft when the 2017 sexual assault occurred.

Henson-Grajeda was arrested for rape by means of force or fear, sodomy by means of force or fear, false imprisonment, carjacking, and attempted oral copulation by means of force or fear.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information to call Detective Alicia Gorman at (209) 388-7715 or by email at gormana@cityofmerced.org.