Booking photos of Demetrius Martin and Kassey Martin provided by the Clovis Police Department.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested after DNA linked them to a home burglary last month, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officials announced that 25-year-old Demetrius Martin of Fresno and 23-year-old Kassey Martin of Hemet were arrested in connection to a burglary of a home near Fowler and Alluvial avenues in early October.

During the burglary, investigators said the suspects cut themselves while breaking through the glass of a sliding door and ended up leaving blood inside the home.

After testing the blood, officers said the DNA results matched one of the suspects, who was known to have a history of carrying out home burglaries in southern California.

Investigators said they found several stolen items during a search of a home. (Photo: Clovis Police Department)

Detectives said they served a search warrant at a home in Fresno on Thursday morning and found two stolen guns, a safe, designer purses, and jewelry.

Demetrius and Kassey were both arrested on several felonies related to residential burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen firearms, and child endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives try to find any additional victims or suspects in Clovis and southern California.