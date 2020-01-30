DMV and Madera PD make raids, seize drugs and gun

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities in Madera arrested three suspects and netted nearly 1-1/2 pounds of heroin, 1/2 pounds of cocaine and an unregistered revolver Thursday while serving three warrants.

Madera Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit assisted the California Department of Motor Vehicles’ investigations team in serving the warrants in the city.

No suspect names have been released.

This story is developing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.