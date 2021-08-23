Dispute leads to shooting in Turlock, police say

Police investigate the scene of a shooting near the Chinatown neighborhood where four people were shot in an apparent road rage incident on September 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. A 6-month-old infant boy and a thirteen-year-old girl were among the victims. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Turlock in an incident stemming from a dispute, according to Turlock Police Department.

Officers say the incident took place Friday, shortly after 11:00 p.m., on the 1100 block of Pedras Road. They were responding to a report of a male with a gunshot wound. He was later transported to the hospital.

Detectives say all parties involved were known to each other and that the incident stemmed from a dispute. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Raul Garcia at (209) 664-7314 or email raulg@turlock.ca.us.