Dispute leads to shooting in Turlock, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Turlock in an incident stemming from a dispute, according to Turlock Police Department.
Officers say the incident took place Friday, shortly after 11:00 p.m., on the 1100 block of Pedras Road. They were responding to a report of a male with a gunshot wound. He was later transported to the hospital.
Detectives say all parties involved were known to each other and that the incident stemmed from a dispute. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Raul Garcia at (209) 664-7314 or email raulg@turlock.ca.us.