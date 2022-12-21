One person dead after a dispute – Photo at the scene

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police Department officers say a disturbance at an apartment complex left one person dead.

Police officers say they were called Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. to the report of a disturbance between two adult brothers in an apartment complex located near Peach Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue.

According to the authorities, the altercation involved a knife, and one of the adult brothers was stabbed and died at the scene despite the life-saving efforts performed by first responders.

Police say the other brother remained on the scene and has been detained to be questioned later by detectives at the Clovis police station.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department.