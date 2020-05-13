Discovery of stolen pickup truck leads recovery of owner’s stolen iPad using GPS technology in Corocoran: Police

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The discovery of a stolen pickup truck led officers to the recovery of the victim’s stolen iPad using the device’s GPS technology, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Tulare Police reported Monday they found a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck that appeared stolen from the Corcoran area, said Deputy Chief Gary Cramer. Corcoran officers spoke with the registered owner who stated he did not know the truck was missing and no one had permission to drive it.

The F-150 owner later contacted officers and said he was missing an Apple iPad from inside the truck.

The iPad had a GPS tracking application and indicated it was at an address of 2437 Lorina Ave. in Corcoran, Cramer said. Officers responded to the address and conducted a probation search.

Officers recovered the stolen iPad hidden inside a couch.

The suspect, identified as David Guzman, 22, admitted he brough the iPad to the residence and claimed he purchased it from an unknown male subject, Cramer said. Guzman was arrested, cited and released on a charge of possession of stolen property.

The investigation is still open, pending further leads and processing evidence related to stolen vehicle.

