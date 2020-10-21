Discovery of body in Fresno County orchard prompts homicide investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The discovery of a body at a Fresno County orchard Wednesday morning has prompted a homicide investigation, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A farmworker discovered the body at 9:45 a.m. in the area of Sycamore Avenue between Shields and Ashlan avenues.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com