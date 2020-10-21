Discovery of body in Fresno County orchard prompts homicide investigation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The discovery of a body at a Fresno County orchard Wednesday morning has prompted a homicide investigation, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A farmworker discovered the body at 9:45 a.m. in the area of Sycamore Avenue between Shields and Ashlan avenues.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

