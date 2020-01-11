Dinuba police warn of man posing as officer, attempting to make traffic stop

DINUBA, California (KGPE) – Dinuba police are warning the public after a report of a man impersonating a police officer Friday.

Sgt. Jason Kent said the department is investigating claims a man used a fake badge, stopped a woman, and told her to get out of her car.

He said it happened around 9:30 a.m. on Davis Drive.

“She saw him pass her and then the car went in front of her and began to brake check,” Kent said.

Kent said the vehicle stopped in front of the woman, and the suspect flashed a badge and motioned for the woman to get out.

“She continued driving. He got back into his vehicle and then overtook her vehicle a second time, at which time she had to pull over and he pulled out a badge again,” Kent said.

The woman again drove off and called the police. This time the suspect did not follow.

Kent said anyone in a similar situation can look out for certain signs. Every police car in the state is required by vehicle code to have a specific feature.

“For a police officer to make a vehicle stop they have to have a steady red light to the front,” he said.

He said vehicles should also be marked and officers are generally in uniforms, but if there are any doubts, Kent recommended people don’t pull over.

“Drive to the nearest police station if you’re not sure. Dial 9-1-1 and tell them what’s going on and someone can inform you if there’s an officer in the area, or they can make contact with an officer, if it is in fact an officer,” he said.

Police said according to the woman the suspect’s vehicle was an older white or silver van. The driver was described as a tall thin Hispanic male adult in his late 30s with a buzz haircut. No weapons were seen. No markings were displayed on the van.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5911, reference case number DG2000097.

