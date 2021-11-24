Dinuba police looking for vehicle after man shot and killed

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police in Dinuba are looking for a vehicle of interest related to a shooting where a man died on Mar. 7, according to Dinuba police officers.

Police said they were called to the 2000 Block of E. Olive Way around 5:00 p.m. for a shooting victim. When officers arrived they found a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed.

Authorities said they are looking for a mid-2000’s silver Toyota Camry with tinted front windows and a moon roof. The vehicle was occupied by approximately three to five men

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dinuba Police Department at (559) -591- 8471. Reference Case Dinuba PD DF2100640.

You may also contact Dinuba Police Department Detective I. Davalos or Detective B. DeHaro at 559-591-5911.