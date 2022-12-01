DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Dinuba Police Department are asking the public for assistance to identify a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred in November.

Officials say the fatal hit-and-run took place on November 19, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. and say that they believe the suspect’s vehicle is a 2016 to 2021 blue Honda Civic. Officers say there should be damage to the front bumper and that the vehicle should be missing the driver’s side front mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dinuba Police Detective Jacob Aguilar or Detective Irwin Davalos on (559) 591-5911.