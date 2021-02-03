Dinuba man sentenced to 228 years to life in prison for child molestation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Dinuba man has been sentenced to 228 years to life in prison for molesting four children over a six-year period, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The sentencing for Victor Hugo Becerra, 38, came on Jan. 29 after a Tulare County jury in October 2020 found him guilty of three counts of oral copulation with a minor under 10, one count of digital penetration of a minor under 10, 15 counts of lewd act upon a child under 14 and one count of dissuading a witness, said spokesman Stuart Anderson. The jury also found him guilty of the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims.

Each count is a felony and considered strike offenses under California’s three strikes law.

Victim One: Four counts of lewd act on a child under 14, Anderson said. The crimes occurred between June 18, 2009, and June 17, 2010, against a female victim who was 11 at the time of the sexual assaults.

Victim Two: Eight counts of lewd act upon a child under 14 and three counts of oral copulation with a minor under 10, officials reported. The crimes took place between April 3, 2008, and April 2, 2013. The female victim was between 7 and 11 at the time of the sexual assaults.

Victim Three: Becerra was charged one count of lewd act upon a child under 14 and one count of digital penetration of a child under 10, Anderson said. The crimes occurred between Aug. 28, 2009, and Aug. 27, 2010, against a female victim who was 10 at the time.

Victim Four: Two counts of lewd act on a child under 14 and one count of dissuading a witness. The crimes occurred between May 24, 2007, and May 23, 2009, against a female victim who was between 12 and 13 at the time. The dissuading crime occurred on March 26, 2019, when Becerra tried to stop the victim from participating in the prosecution, officials said.