Dinuba man found guilty on 19 counts of child molestation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Dinuba man was found guilty on 19 counts of child molestation against multiple victims on Friday in Tulare County Superior Court, according to the county’s District Attorney’s Office.

Victor Hugo Becerra, 37, was found guilty of three counts of “oral copulation with a minor” under the age of 10, one count of “digital penetration of a minor” under the age of 10, 15 counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of dissuading a witness, spokesman Stuart Anderson said. The jury also found Becerra guilty of a special allegation of “substantial sexual conduct.”

Each count is a felony and considered strike offenses under California’s three-strikes law.

The crimes occurred between 2007 and 2013 against four victims in Dinuba, Anderson said. Sentencing is set for Nov. 5, where Becerra faces life in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

