VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following the death of a 20-year-old in Visalia earlier this year, officials with the Visalia Police Department announced Thursday.

Police say, on Monday, March 13 at around 7:45 p.m. officers were called to the 2900 block of South Fulgham Street for reports of shots heard in that area.

Minutes later, police officers say they received information about a man who had been shot in the 1700 block of East Mineral King Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital but later died, according to the police report. He was later identified as 20-year-old Isaak Sedill.

Officials with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation and identified the suspect as a 15-year-old boy from Dinuba.

On Thursday at around 10:30 a.m., several law enforcement agencies found the teenager with a friend at the intersection of Tulare and I streets in Dinuba, according to officials.

Authorities say the boy ran from the detectives but was eventually taken into custody without incident. While the suspect was being arrested, officials say the 16-year-old boy who was with him became uncooperative with officers and was later arrested for resisting arrest, according to the Visalia Police Department.

A search warrant was later served in the 300 block of North Lyndsay Way in Dinuba, police say.

Both teenagers were booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility. The 15-year-old was booked on suspicion of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and resisting arrest. The 16-year-old was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest.