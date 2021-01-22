Detectives seek public’s help in search for 3 men tied to Caruthers burglary

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help identifying three men connected to a break in of a Caruthers business that occurred in early January.

On Jan. 7, surveillance video showed two vehicles arriving to Caruthers Liquidation on 2213 W. Superior Ave. around 7 p.m., said spokesman Tony Botti. One was described as a light-colored 2002-2006 Nissan Altima with a driver side door handle that is either black or missing, while the other vehicle was a light-colored 2008-2012 Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Nissan hopped a fence and broke into the building.

A security guard checking on the property confronted him and caused the suspect to retreat to his Nissan and leave, Botti said. Two other men, who appear to have been acting as lookouts, eventually left in their van. No items were stolen.

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials reported that the man who jumped the fence was described as white or Hispanic, about 30 years old, with a thin build and long hair. He was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt and red pants.

The second man was described as Hispanic with an average build. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt featuring the words “Nike” and the swoosh logo.

The third man, who officials said was difficult to see in the video, was thin and wore all black clothing.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective Brandon Lehr at 559-600-8174, brandon.lehr@fresnosheriff.org, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, you will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.