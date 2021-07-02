Detectives searching for suspects who robbed Selma fruit vendor

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are asking the public for help identifying two male suspects for an armed robbery against a fruit vendor on June 20.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery took place around 8:30 p.m. on June 20 inside a trailer parked at the intersection of Mountain View and Fowler avenues in Selma.

According to officials, a video captured from the incident shows two young Hispanic men threatening the employee.

One entered the trailer with a baseball bat demanding money from the employee and another stood outside the trailer with a handgun pointed at the employee, officials say.

After receiving a box containing money from the victim, officials say the suspects were seen leaving in a black, two-door Dodge Challenger car.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect with the bat had a black eye and the suspect with the gun was wearing a Philadelphia Phillies baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Kyle Konze at (559) 498-7867.