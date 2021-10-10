Detectives searching for suspect who shot man in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical, but stable condition after being shot multiple times in southeast Fresno on Saturday afternoon, according to Fresno police officials.

Just before 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a call regarding a shooting victim that had been dropped off at a local hospital.

Authorities say the victim, who is in his 20’s, sustained two gunshots wound from a shotgun and was in the area of Ventura and R streets when the incident occurred.

Detectives with Fresno Police Department’s Street Violence Bureau were called to the area to investigate, but police say they haven’t been able to locate a crime scene at this time.

According to officials, police believe this was a targeted incident due to the severity of the victim’s injuries. Officers say they are searching for a suspect and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Fresno Police officials are asking anyone with information to contact the station at (559) 621-7000.