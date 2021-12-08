Detectives on the hunt for Riverdale bank robbery suspects

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are working to identify two men wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Riverdale on Wednesday, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s office officials.

Deputies say on Tuesday around 1:00 p.m. a robbery took place at the Bank of West branch located on West Mount Whitney Avenue in Riverdale.

According to officials, two men entered the bank, waited in line for about two minutes, and then approached a teller at one of the windows.

Deputies say the first suspect handed the employee a hand-written note that said, “Hand over the money, don’t move, don’t scream.” Authorities say the employee then handed the man some cash before the two men left the bank.





Photos provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department

Officials say the two suspects were last seen running through an alley located north of the location.

According to deputies, the first suspect is described as a 5’10”, 20-year-old man with a thin build. Authorities say he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black/white shoes. Deputies also say he has a faded tattoo of unknown letters across the knuckles of his right hand.

The second suspect is described by officials as a 5’10”, 20-year-old man, also with a thin build. Deputies say he was wearing a black beanie, black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, gloves and either sandals or Crocs.

Anyone with information about those involved in this case is asked to contact Detective Konez with the Fresno County Sheriff’s office at (559) 978-2053.