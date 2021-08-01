Detectives look for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect from Tulare County shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a woman in Woodville on Saturday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say Ruben Sanchez, 31, is on the run after shooting and killing Rachel Martinez, 30, around 8:20 p.m. after the two had an argument.

Deputies responded to a home near Avenue 168 and Avenue 166 after hearing reports of a gun being fired during a disturbance.

Officials responding to the incident say they found Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene, and that she later died from her injuries.

According to detectives, the gun Sanchez used at the incident has not been located.

Officials believe he is still armed and dangerous.

Authorities say Sanchez used to live in Oregon and Washington and he may attempt to return to these areas following the shooting.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information to contact Detective J. Melendez or Sgt. B. Clower at (559) 733-6218 or (559) 802-9563.