FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- A gang member is arrested after randomly shooting at another vehicle in northwest Fresno on Thursday night, police says.

Lt. Tim Tietjen with the Fresno Police Department says a victim was just coming back from playing golf with friends when a man pulled up next to him in a Durango and began to shoot at the victim near the area of Clinton and Marks Avenues at around 8:15 p.m.