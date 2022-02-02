Detectives investigating first homicide of the year in Atwater, officials say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a homicide in Atwater on Tuesday evening, according to Atwater Police Department officials.

Police say around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Secretariat Drive regarding a man telling the reporting party that his girlfriend was the victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found an injured and unresponsive woman near a Honda at the intersection of Secretariat Drive and Belmont Street.

According to officials, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Investigators say preliminary observation of the victim’s injuries lead officers to believe that the woman was a victim of a homicide.

Detectives at the scene say after searching the area for evidence, investigators were led to a residence a half block north of where the victim was found. In this area, police say evidence of a shooting was found.

According to officials, detectives are investigating why the victim was in the area at the time of the incident and the motive for the case is unknown.

Officers say they are reviewing surveillance video and say the man found with the victim is being questioned by authorities.

Police say they are looking for a Fernando Perez, driving a light-colored BMW or Mercedes sedan with front-end damage, as a person and vehicle of interest related to the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6384 and ask for Detective Sgt. Brum or Detective Vargas.

This is the first homicide in the City of Atwater this year.