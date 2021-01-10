Detectives investigating double homicide near Kings and Tulare County line

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide near the Tulare and Kings County line Sunday morning.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Road 36 and Ave 264 at around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle with someone inside.

When deputies arrived they located two dead men inside a pickup truck.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.