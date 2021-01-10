Detectives investigating double homicide near Kings and Tulare County line

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide near the Tulare and Kings County line Sunday morning.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Road 36 and Ave 264 at around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle with someone inside.

When deputies arrived they located two dead men inside a pickup truck.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com