Detectives investigating double homicide near Kings and Tulare County line

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide near the Tulare and Kings County line Sunday morning.
Authorities say they responded to the area of Road 36 and Ave 264 at around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle with someone inside.
When deputies arrived they located two dead men inside a pickup truck.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.