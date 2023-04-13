TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect involved in an early morning armed robbery in Richgrove.

Officials say an armed man walked up to two people who were walking their dog and pulled out a gun and demanded money, wallets, and the victim’s cell phone.

The suspect drove off south on Fomoso highway in a white 2012-15 Chevy or GMC truck with a green AG sticker on the back window.

Officials say luckily no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.