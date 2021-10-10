Detectives investigating after Tulare County inmate dies in detention facility

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after an inmate died at a detention facility on Friday in Tulare County, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

On Friday just before 11:00 p.m., correctional deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office found a 50-year-old inmate suffering a medical emergency at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility.

Officials say deputies and medical staff were able to respond quickly and began providing first-aid to the victim because they were already in the unit conducting a pill call.

According to deputies, EMS was called and also administered first aid but were unsuccessful, pronouncing the inmate dead.

Deputies say the inmate’s name will not be released at this time.

Investigators from the Tulare County Homicide Unit have taken over the investigation and say the man was housed by himself.

Officials say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death. This is an ongoing investigation.