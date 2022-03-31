LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives are investigating a body that was found in Lindsay according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to a call on Road 168 for a man down.

When deputies arrived they say they confirmed that the man in question was deceased.

The body was in advanced stages of decomposition according to deputies and they do not know if foul play was involved.

Detectives have taken over the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Nicholas Sandoval or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com