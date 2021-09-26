Detectives investigating 2 separate homicides in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating two homicides that happened in Madera on Sunday morning, according to Madera police officials.

Police say the two homicides occurred at separate locations and different times, but authorities are investigating all possibilities including whether or not the two events are connected to each other.

Officers say one incident occurred at Gateway Drive and 4th Street and the other near Noreen Way and Renee Way.

According to officials, the victims and suspects appeared to have known each other and in each case were involved in altercations prior to the homicides.

Madera police say investigators are working to uncover all the facts behind each incident and that suspects will be held accountable for their actions regarding these crimes.

Officers say the Madera Special Investigations Unit is already out on the streets conducting crime suppression operations during this time.

“Further violence will be met with a swift law enforcement response,” Madera police said in a press release on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is encouraged to call the number (559) 675-4255. Police say callers may remain anonymous and any information is helpful.