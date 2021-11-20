Detectives investigate shooting that left 2 dead in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men are dead and two others are injured after a shooting near an apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to Fresno police officials.

Just before 4:00 a.m. officers responded to the 3600 block of N. Pleasant Street regarding a ShotSpotter activation of multiple rounds fired.

Upon arrival, officers say they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials say police and EMS began performing lifesaving measures on the victims, but a 29-year-old and 23-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the third victim, a 28-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. Authorities say he is now in critical, but stable condition. Investigators say officers later learned a fourth gunshot victim, a 23-year-old woman, was dropped off at a local hospital. Police say she is currently listed in stable condition.

Fresno police officials say they are currently investigating if a party at a nearby apartment complex is linked to the early morning shooting. According to police, officers believe multiple people were present when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000. Fresno police say those with information can also call Homicide Detective Josh Alexander at (55) 621-2445 or Detective Vic Miranda at (559) 621-2452.