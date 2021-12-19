Detectives investigate shooting in southeast Fresno that injured 2, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting in southeast Fresno late Saturday evening, according to Fresno police officials.

Just before 12:00 a.m., police were dispatched to a 10 round ShotSpotter activation near Cedar and Home avenues.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they found two men in their 20’s suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was struck on his lower body and the other was struck once in the stomach and forearm, according to police. Authorities say both men were transported to a local hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.

Officials describe the suspect vehicle as a brown four-door sedan and say detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

According to officers, this shooting does appear to be gang-related. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.