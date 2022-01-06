Detectives investigate deadly stabbing in Porterville, deputies say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after a person was stabbed and killed in Porterville early Thursday morning, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

Around 3:15 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Plano and River avenues after receiving reports of people screaming from the river bottom, saying someone was stabbed.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man dead. Detectives are currently on the scene investigating the incident as a homicide. This is the second stabbing in Portville over the past 24 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

