Detectives investigate attempted armed robbery in Dinuba, suspect at large, deputies say

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a market in Dinuba on Friday, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Country Market at Avenue 384 and Road 80 for report of an attempted armed robbery.

According to officials, witnesses told deputies that a man walked into the store and demanded money from the store clerk.

Authorities say the clerk refused to give him any money and followed the suspect outside. The suspect then pointed a gun at the clerk and drove away in a grey Hyundai sedan, according to deputies.

Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can text or call (559) 725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.