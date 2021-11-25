Detectives investigate after man shot in Sanger, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Sanger on Thursday, according to Sanger police officials.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Church Avenue and J Street for reports of a drive-by shooting.

Police say a man in his 20’s was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he is now in stable condition.

According to officers, a witness on scene and the victim have been uncooperative with the investigation.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect and say the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Detectives are currently searching for additional witnesses and video surveillance of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanger Police Department at (559) 875-8521.