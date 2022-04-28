TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four years after the death of 54-year-old Paul Abarca, detectives in Tulare County say they have identified possible suspects in the homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On April 28, 2018, deputies responded to a call about a possible house fire. When they arrived, they found Abarca dead at his home and determined foul play was involved in the incident.

Detectives say they were able to determine blunt force trauma to his upper body was a cause of death. Detectives also say they believe Abarca’s home was intentionally set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Upon investigation, detectives identified 26-year-old Arturo Mascareno as a homicide suspect – and 26-year-old Johnathan Martinez-Lopez as a person of interest in the case.

Investigators say both men fled to Mexico shortly after the incident, but believe the two are back in California.

This is an active investigation and the sheriff’s office has not yet released a motive for the homicide.

Anyone with information is being asked encouraged to contact Detective Melendez or Sgt. Hector Rodriguez at (559) 733-6218, or anonymously by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.