FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying three people involved in a robbery and assault.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on March 12 around 3:00 p.m. deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Autozone store at 4266 East Clinton Avenue in Fresno.

Officials say a surveillance camera recorded two men and a woman stealing items from the store. A store employee noticed the theft and attempted to stop the group in the parking lot according to the Sheriff’s Office. A fight broke out and one of the theft suspects stabbed and injured the employee, according to officials.

The three suspects fled the scene in a black four-door car, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the case is being asked to contact Detective Chris Centeno at (559) 600-8058 or christopher.centeno@fresnosheriff.org. The Sheriff’s Office says you will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.