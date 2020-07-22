Detectives arrest man for robbing Easton bank three times

EASTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives arrested a Fresno man Tuesday for robbing the same Easton bank three times over a five year period, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives received numerous anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers, which identified Ignacio Lopez, 36, as the prime suspect in a recent bank robbery, said spokesman Tony Botti. The robbery occurred around 10:30 a.m. on July 9 at the WestAmerica Bank, at 5751 S. Elm Avenue, in Easton.

A man walked into the bank and pointed a handgun at employees, telling them to give him money. The man made verbal threats of violence. The teller gave the suspect cash and he quickly fled the branch.

Detectives made a traffic stop Tuesday on a vehicle where Lopez was riding as a passenger in the area of Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue in Fresno, Botti said. Lopez was placed under arrest.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun. The revolver matched the description of the gun used in the recent bank robbery.

Lopez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on 18 felony charges, Botti said. The charges include three counts of armed robbery and being a possession of a firearm. He also had an outstanding warrant for spousal abuse. His bail is set at $710,000.

Officials said detectives took robbery reports the at same bank location in 2019 and 2015. They noticed striking similarities between the suspect involved in all three cases and later determined it to be the same man.

Detectives believe other people may have aided Lopez in committing the robberies.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Patrick Beggs at 559-600-8390. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

