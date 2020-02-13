Detectives arrest Huron homicide suspect hiding in Arizona

HURON, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An 18-year-old homicide suspect was arrested in Arizona in connection to a Jan. 10 shooting that killed a 19-year-old, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office booked Julian Torres of Huron into the Fresno County Jail on Thursday after he was extradited.

He is facing one charge of murder, and his bail is set at $1 million.

Joel Aguiniga

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Transportation Unit picked up Torres in Avondale, Arizona on Wednesday and drove him to Fresno.

It was just before midnight on Jan. 10 that Huron Police received multiple calls of shots being fired in the area of an apartment complex located at 36200 Giffen Drive in Huron.

Officers, EMS and firefighters responded and found a shooting victim on the ground who had died, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was identified as Joel Aguiniga, 19, of Coalinga.

Huron Police requested the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit take over the investigation.

Detectives developed information that Torres was responsible for the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said. Following a lead, detectives learned Torres fled to the Phoenix area shortly after the shooting.

With the help of Arizona officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Torres was found at a home on the 3900 block of N. 125th Lane in Avondale and taken into custody on Feb 4.

Torres waived his right to an extradition hearing and was extradited to Fresno on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Detective Carl Chalmers at (559) 600-8207.

