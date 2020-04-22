Detectives arrest brother and sister in series of burglaries, another man sought

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A brother and sister were arrested after a monthslong series of burglaries throughout the Valley, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

According to Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, an extensive investigation began with a Jan. 7 burglary that took place at the Shell gas station located at 3610 W. Mt. Whitney Ave. in Riverdale where two men allegedly stole $12,000 worth of tobacco products that burglary was captured on surveillance video.

Botti said on Feb. 6th, two early morning burglaries took place in the City of Kingsburg. One at the 76 gas station at 825 Sierra Street and the other at a Shell gas station at 1499 Simonson Street.

The suspects allegedly stole tobacco products totaling $4,000.

Detectives said they determined 33-year-old Adolph Matthew Coronado of Fresno, another unidentified man, along with Coronado’s sister — 26-year-old Priscilla Garcia of Fresno — committed the crimes.

Both Garcia and Coronado were arrested.

Detectives said they served search warrants at three homes associated with Coronado and Garcia. They said they found large amounts of tobacco products along with $6,000 worth of new clothing, which still had the sales tags attached.

Detectives linked the apparel to being taken during a Feb. 2 burglary at the Polo Ralph Lauren Outlet Store in Pismo Beach. The clothing taken totaled $30,000.

Coronado posted bond two weeks later and Garcia posted bond and bailed out a week later.

On March 18, detectives said they arrested Coronado again. He was booked into jail on new felony charges. He was released from jail three weeks later as part of the California Judicial Council’s Emergency Zero Bail Rule 4.

Detectives said they are working with the Visalia and Hanford Police Departments during this investigation due to those cities having several similar commercial burglaries. Those agencies said they have determined Coronado was responsible for one burglary in Visalia and four burglaries in Hanford.

The man who detectives say assisted Coronado with the burglaries has not yet been arrested.

Anyone with additional information to help in these investigations is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Aurelio Flores (559) 600-8172.

