TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested in connection to a series of thefts, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Ag Detectives say they found a white and red pickup on the side of Highway 190 near Highway 65 near Porterville.

Detectives say the truck matched the description of a truck used by a suspect in multiple investigations.

37-year-old Pedro Coronado and 22-year-old Alexis Avalos were both found inside the vehicle, according to detectives. Officials say both men are from Lamont.

Coronado is a suspect in several equipment thefts in Tulare County, according to officials. He was arrested on May 3 for the theft of an excavator in Earlimart and was released the next day on bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Avalos has multiple active arrest warrants in Kern County, according to officials.

During their investigations into several thefts, detectives say they found a forklift that was stolen in Terra Bella stuck in an orchard.

Investigators say they found a second stolen forklift near Scranton and Highway 65, south of Porterville.

Detectives say they were able to find evidence at the scenes of both stolen forklifts that connected Coronado and Avalos to the thefts.

Additional items found on Coronado at the time of his arrest also linked him to other thefts, according to investigators.

Both suspects were arrested for grand theft of agricultural equipment and possession of stolen property according to the sheriff’s office.

Coronado was also booked for committing a felony while on bail according to the officials.

The sheriff’s office says their investigation into the thefts is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Pugh or Sergeant Joe England with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Agricultural Crimes Unit at 559-733-6218. You can also remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or email at tcso@tipnow.com.