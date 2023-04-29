WINTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon left a deputy injured and a man dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 1:20 p.m., they were in pursuit with a pickup truck near Suzie Street and Walnut Avenue in Winton.

Authorities say the truck got into a mild crash and the suspect fled on foot. The two deputies then continued the pursuit on foot.

This is when officials say one deputy exchanged fire with the suspect who was armed. Both the suspect and deputy were struck.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures on the suspect, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives are currently conducting an investigation retrieving all the video footage, body cams, and witness statements regarding the shooting.

Law enforcement is asking the public to stay clear of the area.