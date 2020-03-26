Deputy suffers ‘serious’ injuries, suspect shot during deputy-involved shooting in Oakhurst

OAKHURST, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A deputy suffered “serious” injuries, and a suspect was shot on Thursday during a deputy-involved shooting, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said.

The call came in around 10 a.m. about a person acting erratically on Highway 41 in between Road 426 and Highway 49.

A detective assigned to Oakhurst was the first on the scene, and an altercation occurred.

The detective fired his weapon and struck the suspect.

During the altercation, the deputy suffered “serious” injures.

He was not shot, but the details of his injuries weren’t immediately known.

Both were transported to Fresno for treatment.

Roads in the area were closed in both directions, according to Caltrans.

MADERA COUNTY: State Route 41 is closed in both directions between State Route 49 and Road 426 in Oakhurst due to police activity. Please avoid the area. ETO: 2:00 p.m.@MaderaCounty @MaderaSheriff @ChpOakhurst pic.twitter.com/3fsCkkwI7X — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) March 26, 2020

No other information was immediately available.

