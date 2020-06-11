Deputy shot in Paso Robles identified by authorities, listed in ‘guarded condition’

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASO ROBLES. Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have identified the deputy who was shot Wednesday morning in Paso Robles.

The deputy, Nicholas Dreyfus, 28, has been with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office since October 2018. He was assigned to the North County Sheriff’s Station in Templeton.

Dreyfus was shot in the face while searching for the suspect in an active shooter incident in downtown Paso Robles just after 3 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said. He was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to a trauma center out of the area for surgery.

Deputy Nicholas Dreyfus

Soon after, law enforcement reported finding the body of a 58-year-old homeless man near the Paso Robles Amtrak station. Investigators said he was shot dead in the back of the head.

“This was a direct attack on law enforcement,” said Sheriff Ian Parkinson. “We had an unprovoked attack on law enforcement and in my opinion the act of a coward.”

“The deputy was an absolute hero,” said Parkinson. “Even calling out that he had been shot on the radio.”

Authorities said Dreyfus’ surgery was successful. He is listed in “guarded condition” and his prognosis is good.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Mason James Lira, 26, a transient from the Monterey area. He has dark hair and weighs 160 pounds. He is described as armed and dangerous.

Dreyfus is married and his wife and family members are with him as he recovers.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call the Police Department or Sheriff’s Office. The FBI is also assisting with the investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.