Deputy-involved shooting suspect identified by sheriff’s office

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man involved in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday has been identified by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement sent out Friday, deputies say the suspect was 36-year-old Ronald Harris of Sanger.

The arrest came after deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home in Sanger. They reported that Harris was choking a woman and that there were two young children inside.

The sheriff’s office says Harris eventually went outside but held some type of knife or blade
and approached the deputies – forcing a deputy to shoot at him and another to fire a less-lethal beanbag at him.

Harris remains in the hospital but has been electronically booked into Fresno County Jail on charges including domestic violence, child endangerment, and resisting arrest.

