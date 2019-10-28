Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting Sunday night in Porterville.

A Tulare County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says deputies responded to the 200 block of South Leggett Street for a family disturbance around 7:20 p.m.

It ended in a deputy-involved shooting.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux requested the police department investigate the incident.

No further details are known.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

