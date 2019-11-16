Ten-mile pursuit reaching 120 mph ends in Merced County deputy-involved shooting

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a deputy-involved shooting Friday night.

It happened in the area of Highway 165 and Highway 140 in Stevinson, about an hour and a half away from Fresno.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says detectives were conducting a gang enforcement operation when they tried to pull over a suspect who may have been in a car with illegal guns.

He allegedly sped away, causing a 10-mile pursuit, reaching speeds up to 120 mph, and then crashed into a gate. That’s when the suspect got out of the car and the deputy shot at him.

He was taken by helicopter to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

